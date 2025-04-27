"Remember what The Rock says" - Fans erupt after Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan in WWE) gives a major update on his future

Bryan Danielson has revealed whether his previous stint in AEW will be the last of his career. This was following his dealing with a serious injury with possible health implications for the rest of his life. Since then, fans have reacted to his comments.

The former WWE Champion is known for his incredible run spanning over two and a half decades. He has competed in several major promotions and performed in front of the largest crowds worldwide. One thing that has plagued him is his neck issues, which have even led to a temporary early retirement. This was also the reason for his retirement from full-time wrestling, which began back in October.

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Bryan Danielson talked about his career and how it was not impossible for him to return to the ring. However, he did not wish to risk anything and preferred to live comfortably for the rest of his life. He mentioned being satisfied with ending his career this way.

Fans have reacted to the comments, with many thanking him for a great run he had, including his final stint in AEW, where he became the World Champion. One fan suggested that he should instead work backstage for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

One fan refused to believe in anything and even mentioned The Rock's comments about everything being a work. They believed that Bryan could eventually return in the future.

Fans react to Danielson's comments

AEW's internal belief regarding Bryan Danielson's career

Despite retiring from full-time wrestling six months ago, Bryan Danielson has not completely distanced himself from AEW, as he has continued to make appearances backstage.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently revealed all he knew about Danielson's current position within the company. Regarding a return to the ring, the former WWE Superstar has had the same stance, as his neck issues are a solid reason for this.

However, internally, some within AEW believe that The American Dragon has yet to wrestle his final match.

Bryan Danielson's career is not set in stone, as no one can predict what will happen over the next few months. While there don't seem to be any concrete plans for future appearances, that could change at any moment. Fans should stay tuned for any developments.

