Renee Paquette, Matt Hardy, and many others react to Jojo’s emotional post on what would have been Bray Wyatt’s 38th birthday

Two years have passed since Windham Lawrence Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, of WWE fame, passed away. His partner Jojo shared an emotional message on what would have been Bray's 38th birthday. Many current and former AEW stars have since reacted to the post.
A former WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt, was one of the most beloved characters in the wrestling industry and died of a heart attack at the young age of 36.
In his remembrance, Jojo shared a heartfelt birthday post on her Instagram.
"Happy Heavenly Birthday, my love. I feel you everywhere around me. The kids and I talk about you constantly, how much we miss you and love you, and how daddy is the absolute best. We woke up this morning and sang happy birthday to you first thing. I wish so badly you could be here. Today may be a hard day, but it’s all about celebrating you. ❤️ I hope you’re up to your shenanigans in heaven while we keep it up down here. Today is your day. I love you eternally Windham."
Many current and former stars of Tony Khan's promotion, including Renee Paquette and Matt Hardy, reacted to this post by sharing a heart emoji in the comment section.
While Windham is no longer with us, his legacy continues to live on with The Wyatt Sicks, led by his real-life brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, aka Uncle Howdy. The faction made its return to WWE programming on the recent edition of SmackDown, interrupting a WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom.
Bray Wyatt's son shares emotional tribute to his father
WWE legend Bray Wyatt’s son, Knash, recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his father on his sixth birthday.
Knash, introduced by his mother Jojo Offerman during the celebrations, dressed up as his father’s iconic alter ego, The Fiend. Jason Baker, a close friend of Windham, who aided Knash in carrying out the tribute, posted about it on X.
It will be interesting to see how Uncle Howdy ND his faction, The Wyatt Sicks, continue to honor Bray Wyatt's legacy in WWE.