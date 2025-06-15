Renee Paquette, Mercedes Moné, Kenny Omega, and others react after AEW stars get engaged

A top AEW star and former champion just announced his engagement to his partner. The news has elicited responses from Swerve Strickland, Renee Paquette, Chris Jericho and many others from the wrestling world, who conveyed their congratulations to the talent in question, Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin went the distance with Swerve Strickland this week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, as the two stars wrestled to a hard-fought time-limit draw. After the bout, The Realest was ambushed by The Young Bucks, who attempted to deliver dual superkicks to the former World Champion while sporting thumbtack-encrusted sneakers. However, Ospreay interceded and ate the shot, proving his loyalty to Strickland.

While the former International Champion has been with All Elite Wrestling for over a year now, his real-life partner, Alex Windsor, recently revealed that she had signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion herself. Now, Will Ospreay has taken to his Instagram profile to share a massive personal announcement, disclosing to his followers that he and Windsor are engaged.

Many of Ospreay's AEW peers hit the comments section to congratulate the couple for their engagement, including Swerve, Chris Jericho, Renee Paquette, Nyla Rose, Lady Frost, Red Velvet and Prince Nana. Stars like Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone and Thunder Rosa among others liked the post to respond to the news. Wrestlers from other companies, like Natalya, Mustafa Ali and Gisele Shaw, also left similar messages for the duo.

Check out the responses to Will Ospreay's announcement below:

Wrestlers who liked Will Ospreay's IG post [Source : Instagram]

Comments to Will Ospreay's announcement [Source : Instagram]

More comments under Will Ospreay's post [Source : Instagram]

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the wrestling world in congratulating Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor for their announcement.

Will Ospreay's new AEW allies had his back this week

During a backstage segment on Summer Blockbuster, Adam Page lashed out against The Young Bucks for accidentally hurting Will Ospreay while aiming to brutalize Swerve Strickland. The Cowboy made it clear that he did not want the AEW EVPs' help to win the World Championship at All In: Texas, and emphatically advised them to stay away from him, from Ospreay, and even from Strickland.

Shortly afterwards, cameras revealed that Page and The Bucks were having their conversation right in front of the room where The Billy Goat was being treated. It was also revealed that both Prince Nana and Swerve had heard The Hangman's remarks.

The aforementioned storyline will likely lead to Strickland and Ospreay facing off against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at All In next month.

