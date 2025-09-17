Renee Paquette, Natalya and other stars react to Chris Jericho's heartwarming post

Chris Jericho posted a heartwarming message recently. Renee Paquette, Natalya, and other stars reacted to his post.Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers in the history of professional wrestling. For the past couple of years, he has been a regular feature on AEW TV. However, he has not been seen on TV for the past few months. This has raised a lot of eyebrows regarding his future in the promotion. There has been speculation that he could leave the Jacksonville-based promotion and return to WWE when his current deal ends. Amid this speculation, Jericho took to Instagram to send a heartwarming birthday message for his mom.&quot;Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom! I love you and miss you tons! #SweetLorettaModern (Thx to @itsleewhite for sending me this never before seen picture!)&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter he posted his beautiful message, several AEW stars like Renee Paquette, Sammy Guevara, and Justin Roberts commented on his post. Even Natalya reacted to his message. Check out their reactions below:Screengrab of stars' reactions (source: Chris Jericho's Instagram account)Tony Khan finally gave an update on Chris Jericho's status in AEWChris Jericho's status in AEW has become a topic of discussion among fans and critics, especially since the former World Champion has been absent from TV for the past couple of months. Many people have speculated that Jericho could return to WWE. There have also been reports that the Stamford-based promotion is interested in re-signing him. Jericho has also kept the rumor mill spinning by posting clips and pictures from his time in WWE.During a recent interview on The Torg &amp; Elliott Show, Tony Khan was asked about the former AEW World Champion's status. The AEW boss asked fans to stay tuned to the show to see if Jericho returns, since that is one of the big reasons people watch wrestling.“Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned,&quot; he said. [H/T - Ringside News]It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Chris Jericho.