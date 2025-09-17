"Miss you"- Chris Jericho pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother on her birthday

Chris Jericho posted an emotional tribute for his late mother online, wishing her a happy birthday.Chris Jericho is widely regarded as the star who put AEW on the map. Y2J was the first-ever World Champion in the promotion and has helped put over many young stars in Tony Khan's company. While he has an unquestionable legacy in All Elite Wrestling, Jericho hasn't appeared in the promotion for about six months after walking out on his Learning Tree faction members Big Bill and Bryan Keith back in April. Amid his absence, Le Champion has recently become a topic of discussion online due to rumors about a possible return to WWE. Today, however, Jericho made headlines for an emotional message he sent to his late mother, Loretta Vivian Irvine, whose birthday is today.Taking to Instagram, Jericho posted an old picture of himself as a kid with his late mother, along with a heartfelt birthday message. &quot;Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom! I love you and miss you tons! #SweetLorettaModern (Thx to @itsleewhite for sending me this never before seen picture!),&quot; wrote Jericho View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony Khan gives major update on Chris Jericho's AEW futureAmid all the rumors surrounding Jericho about a potential switch to WWE, AEW President Tony Khan offered some subtle but intriguing clarity on the matter. Speaking on The Torg and Elliot Show, Khan, while addressing the Nueve's status in his promotion, stated that fans should tune in for surprises. “Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned,&quot; he said. [H/T - Ringside News]It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will appear on AEW programming soon.