  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Miss you"- Chris Jericho pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother on her birthday

"Miss you"- Chris Jericho pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother on her birthday

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:48 GMT
Chris Jericho [Image taken from allelitewrestling.com]
Chris Jericho [Image taken from allelitewrestling.com]

Chris Jericho posted an emotional tribute for his late mother online, wishing her a happy birthday.

Ad

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as the star who put AEW on the map. Y2J was the first-ever World Champion in the promotion and has helped put over many young stars in Tony Khan's company. While he has an unquestionable legacy in All Elite Wrestling, Jericho hasn't appeared in the promotion for about six months after walking out on his Learning Tree faction members Big Bill and Bryan Keith back in April. Amid his absence, Le Champion has recently become a topic of discussion online due to rumors about a possible return to WWE. Today, however, Jericho made headlines for an emotional message he sent to his late mother, Loretta Vivian Irvine, whose birthday is today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taking to Instagram, Jericho posted an old picture of himself as a kid with his late mother, along with a heartfelt birthday message.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom! I love you and miss you tons! #SweetLorettaModern (Thx to @itsleewhite for sending me this never before seen picture!)," wrote Jericho

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Tony Khan gives major update on Chris Jericho's AEW future

Amid all the rumors surrounding Jericho about a potential switch to WWE, AEW President Tony Khan offered some subtle but intriguing clarity on the matter. Speaking on The Torg and Elliot Show, Khan, while addressing the Nueve's status in his promotion, stated that fans should tune in for surprises.

“Well, I think you got to stay tuned to the show. That’s one of the reasons you watch the wrestling show is to see the returns, and we just talked at the beginning of the call about, you know, keeping secrets and stuff like that, so I think stay tuned," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will appear on AEW programming soon.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications