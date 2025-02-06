Renee Paquette's unexpected moment on AEW Dynamite caught by eagle-eyed fans

Renee Paquette had a surprising moment during a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite this week. The said segment also involved one of Jon Moxley's Death Riders, Marina Shafir.

During Dynamite last night, Paquette interviewed Jay White. But The Death Riders interrupted and attacked the former Bullet Club member. Fortunately, Adam Copeland and FTR were there to even out the odds. As soon as the brawl erupted, Marina Shafir picked up the backstage correspondent and carried her out of harm's way.

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice this detail and went on to X (fka Twitter) to react to the segment. Check out some of the top reactions:

Trending

"Lol! 😂 Well! I guess she’s been tasked with protecting the whole Mox family," a fan said.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"Well, she's the boss's wife, so she needs to be protected," wrote this one.

Expand Tweet

"Renee Paquette getting carried away by Marina Shafir was hilarious 💀 #aewdynamite #aewonmax," commented this one.

"The way Marina Shafir picked up Renee Paquette to get her out of harm's way was wild #AEWDYNAMITE," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Marina Shafir is the protector of The Death Riders faction in AEW

Each member of The Death Riders' faction has a unique role to play. Jon Moxley is the leader who wants to rebuild the company through oppression. Claudio Castagnoli is his assistant who is loyal to him and his ideology. PAC wants to destroy All Elite Wrestling while Wheeler Yuta is indebted to him.

Likewise, Marina also has a distinct role in the faction. She is the protector and enforcer for The One True King, which is why Mox has given her the responsibility of protecting the briefcase that carries his World Championship belt.

Renee Paquette is Moxley's wife. Therefore, when the baby faces and heels began to brawl, Shafir instantly carried Renee away because the star knew she could get caught amidst the quarrel and get severely hurt. In conclusion, The Problem did what The Purveyor of Violence had hired her to do, and that was to "protect" him and his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback