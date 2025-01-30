The true motive of each member of Jon Moxley's Death Riders: Marina Shafir's ONLY job, PAC's terrifying plan, and more

Jon Moxley has been walking a path of destruction after forming The Death Riders faction in AEW. We've seen Moxley and Co. prove they're a threat after taking out stars such as Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and more to make their mark and send a warning to the entire locker room.

Moxley's faction consists of dangerous athletes, such as Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir, who are united in this destruction. However, the destruction is not without a cause, as each member has their own mission. In a recent episode of Close Up with Renee Paquette, we found out each member's true motive for joining Jon Moxley's Death Riders.

Claudio Castagnoli has pledged his unwavering loyalty to Jon Moxley

Claudio Castagnoli has been close allies with Moxley ever since he arrived in AEW. The erstwhile Cesaro first joined hands with The Purveyor of Violence in the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson. However, the two turned on The American Dragon last year to bring forth The Death Riders.

During his recent appearance on Close Up, Castagnoli explained that he believes Moxley was the one to build AEW up, claiming that The One True King has been the company's pillar from the start. Claudio stated that he firmly believes in the vision that Moxley has for the promotion and discussed the importance of discipline to achieve excellence.

The former WWE star even noted that he left Danielson's side and re-formed the Blackpool Combat Club because the group had strayed away from its original vision and had become something entirely different. Now, Claudio looks to rebuild the promotion alongside The Ace of AEW.

PAC has nothing but hate for AEW and wants to destroy it

PAC has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception, but The Beautiful Shooting Star doesn't seem to have any love for it. He spoke with Renee on Close Up about how much he hates Tony Khan's promotion, the management, the locker room, and, especially, its culture.

It's safe to say PAC harbors a lot of resentment for All Elite Wrestling, and now he is looking to punish those responsible and burn the establishment to the ground for its sins. It seems that The Man That Gravity Forgot thinks the only way to change the status quo is through The Death Riders' means of destruction.

"We are not brothers; we are not family; we are professionals who give a s***. People sitting around sick and tired waiting for change, so now we we are the change. Pro wrestling guerrillas who share the same obsession to usher in the end," PAC said. [6:33-7:02]

Wheeler Yuta has an inner conflict and a debt to pay

Out of all the members, Wheeler Yuta had been the only one who was at first hesitant to join forces with The Death Riders. We saw him struggle deeply and cry out after Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli turned on Bryan Danielson and attacked The American Dragon brutally.

However, Yuta soon aligned with the group and turned his back on his mentor to prove his loyalty to Moxley and Co. He spoke to Renee about his journey in AEW, admitting that he felt he had hit the lottery when he first joined the Blackpool Combat Club. However, he soon realized that the group had turned into a mess and that something had to change.

The 28-year-old stated that Jon Moxley was the one who had his back from the start, adding that he is indebted to the reigning AEW World Champion and is now completely behind The One True King. Wheeler Yuta is ready to stick with The Death Riders regardless of the group's methods.

Marina Shafir is Jon Moxley's protector

The Death Rider is a group with hardened athletes such as Claudio and PAC, but Jon Moxley has entrusted Marina Shafir to be his protector.

Shafir has taken over as an enforcer, as she exacts her wrath on whoever stands in the group's way and carries around the AEW World Championship in a locked briefcase.

On the latest edition of Close Up, The Problem explained that after becoming a mother, she had become reprogrammed with the need to protect. This is why Moxley appointed her to be by his side at all times. Shafir asserted that she is willing to die ''for this group.''

"He [Moxley] has entrusted me to protect him and this group; I will die for this group, and when I get to fulfill my reason, I'm afraid of no one and nothing,'' she said. [9:14-9:26 in the video above]

Jon Moxley wants to rebuild AEW through oppression

The current AEW World Champion is tired of the egos running the show and is dead set on making sure that things change. Jon Moxley aims to challenge the wrestlers in the promotion as he forges a tougher environment for them to survive in.

The Purveyor of Violence is looking to rebuild All Elite Wrestling via oppression. He claimed that his methods, though controversial, are all intended to strengthen the company. The 39-year-old wants younger stars to toughen up so they don't face a monopoly like his generation did.

