Renee Paquette, Saraya, and others share heartwarming reactions to Jojo Offerman's tribute to Bray Wyatt

Following the heartbreaking loss of Bray Wyatt a few weeks ago, wrestling fans and personalities continue to mourn the loss of the beloved WWE Superstar. Several AEW stars have now responded to a tribute posted by Wyatt's partner, JoJo Offerman.

JoJo Offerman, who was engaged to Wyatt, has finally broken her silence about his untimely passing by sharing several photos of Bray with his family. Her heartfelt tribute on her Instagram account talked about how kind and loving the star was and how he loved his family more than anything.

Following the tribute being posted on Instagram, AEW stars such as Renee Paquette, Saraya, Athena, and Amanda Huber have shared heartwarming reactions to JoJo's tribute to Wyatt.

Paquette, who is currently with AEW as a backstage correspondent, commented on JoJo's post, saying, "Love you JoJo." Saraya (fka Paige) also commented, writing, "Love you sister." Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Brodie Lee, wrote, "Sending you so much love and support." Athena, the current ROH Women's World Champion, also commented, writing "Love you Josie."

Check out the AEW stars' comments in the screenshot below:

Several AEW stars commented on Jojo's post

Matt Hardy recalls emotional experience at Bray Wyatt's funeral

Matt Hardy, former team tag partner of Bray Wyatt, recently opened up about his emotional experience attending Wyatt's funeral.

During an episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star described the funeral as tough, sad, and strange in the wake of Wyatt's sudden demise.

"It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird [...] my heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke, and I can't imagine the grief that they are going through, It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well [...] I can't even imagine."

The wrestling world is still coping with the loss of one of the most talented stars in the history of the business. In the wake of his passing, WWE paid a fitting tribute to the star on SmackDown.

