"Absolute legend!" - Renee Paquette shares heartwarming post on former WWE Superstar's debut on AEW Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) appearing on AEW is apparently one of the biggest developments this week, garnering a heartfelt message from Renee Paquette.

This week's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite featured a stacked card, with Toni Storm defending her interim Women's World Title in an intense four-way match with Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb.

As Saraya made her way into the ring, everyone rolled over to ringside. She proceeded to hug Athena and Storm as fans continued to tear down the house with cheers.

The debut has turned heads everywhere, with many stars wishing the former WWE talent the best for her run in AEW. Renee Paquette has also come forward with her good wishes, penning down a heartfelt message while posting a photo alongside her on Twitter.

"This absolute legend!!! So happy and proud of her! @saraya @aew"

You can check out the full tweet here:

The former NXT Champion has previously spoken with Tony Khan's Promotion regarding her recruitment, but had not confirmed if she will join AEW in the future.

All rumors were put to rest when she emerged from the entrance ramp following the conclusion of the intense four-way match. Her appearance was enough to halt Serena, Baker and Jamie Hayter in their tracks, who were in the middle of attacking Athena and Storm.

Saraya's ambitions in All Elite Wrestling are still unknown. Fans will have to wait and see how her run goes in the coming weeks.

The former WWE star's debut elicited an excited reaction from Jon Moxley's wife

As if this week's Dynamite was not hyped enough, Saraya's debut certainly turned up the heat to an 11.

Seconds after she debuted, social media was flooded with messages expressing excitement, including one from Renee Paquette as well.

"Can we all just take a moment!!!!"

Check out the tweet below:

With a surplus of talent on the All Elite roster, Saraya has a wide range of potential oppenents in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen who the former WWE Superstar will face first in the promotion.

Do you think Saraya will be an asset to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

