Renee Paquette, Wardlow, Swerve Strickland, and others react to massive real-life update on AEW star

By Debangshu Nath
Published Jun 18, 2025 11:23 GMT
Wardlow, Renee Paquette, and Swerve Strickland. [Images via stars' IG handles]

Several talented professional wrestlers call AEW their home. Tony Khan has built a massive empire, and he does not intend to slow down. Furthermore, the company is one of WWE's fiercest rivals, making wrestling in the modern day and age an unmissable phenomenon.

All Elite Wrestling is the land of factions. One of the longest-existing groups in the company is The Dark Order. Founded in 2019, its current members are Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and leader Brodie Lee Jr. (son of the late former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee).

Interestingly, John Silver recently got engaged to his partner, Denise Liguori. A few hours ago, Liguori posted a few pictures of herself and Silver on Instagram.

"Locked in, can’t escape now," she wrote.
Several All Elite Wrestling stars responded to the above post, including names such as Renee Paquette, Wardlow, Kris Statlander, Swerve Strickland, Thunder Rosa, and more. A few even congratulated the couple in the comments section.

All Elite Wrestling stars respond to John Silver's engagement. [Images via Denise Liguori's IG]

AEW star Kris Statlander is grateful to John Silver for a specific reason

Kris Statlander has been wrestling for All Elite Wrestling since 2019. She is a former AEW TBS Champion and one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. She was quite popular on the independent scene, having once battled John Silver in an intergender match.

In a 2024 interview with Andy McNamara of The Sick Podcast, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien credited the Dark Order member for kickstarting her independent wrestling career.

"On the indies, it pains me to give him credit, but John Silver was my breakout match, and I have to give him the credit because that match with him is what helped me take off. He’s such a pain in the b**t that it pains me. It physically hurts me every time I give him the credit for that,” she said. [H/T: Fightful]
John Silver has never held gold in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what's in store for him in Tony Khan's promotion in the coming weeks.

