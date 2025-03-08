"Rest in peace my brother" - Rey Fenix shares heartbreaking message

Rey Fenix took to social media to mourn the death of a talented wrestler. The wrestling world recently lost Australian Suicide (whose real name was Broderick Shepherd) on March 6, 2025, at the age of 32.

Shepherd was a former Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star who joined the promotion in 2013 and went on to have a successful career till 2020. The star had also worked for Tony Khan's AEW many times. He was last seen in AEW in November 2024.

Rey Fenix went on to his Instagram account to share a heartbreaking message on the passing of a fellow Luchador. He shared a picture of the former AAA star on his story and bid him farewell.

"Rest in peace, my cool brother," wrote Fenix [translated via Google]

Rey Fenix's story [Image credits: Instagram]

Broderick Shepard's family has started a GoFundMe after his tragic passing. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson donated a significant amount and urged the fans to do the same through their social media handles.

Apart from Rey Fenix, Adam Pierce also paid tribute to the late star

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pierce also shared a tribute for Broderick Shepherd. Adam drafted a heartfelt message for Shepherd and shared it on his Instagram.

"Godspeed, Australian Suicide. I met him years ago as Ryan Rollins: Eager, hungry, wanting to learn. He attended a seminar taught by myself and Colt Cabana shortly before he left Australia for Mexico, and was excited to immerse himself in the world of Lucha. He did just that. My heart goes out to his family and friends, many of whom are also my friends. Rest well, hermano. ❤️🙏," he Adam Pearce

Rhea Ripley was another WWE star who was heartbroken after hearing the news of his demise. She took to her Instagram account to share a message for the late star on her story.

