Retired AEW star sends a message following Jack Perry and Luchasaurus' reunion at All Out 2025

To the delight of the fans watching, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reunited at AEW's All Out 2025 event. Now, a retired pro wrestling star has reacted to this reunion with an intriguing message.Jack Perry shocked the AEW universe after returning to the promotion at All Out for the first time since competing at Full Gear in November 2024. The Scapegoat appeared to confront the Young Bucks, who had just lost a 4-way ladder match for the Tag Team Titles that featured champions Brodido, JetSpeed, and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero representing the Don Callis Family. Just when Perry was ready to receive the Bucks' signature BTE trigger, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Luchasaurus was standing behind the Bucks.. The 6'5 giant proceeded to take down the brothers before embracing Perry. Now, former AEW star and retired pro-wrestler Marko Stunt has reacted to this reunion.Marko Stunt, who retired from professional wrestling in November 2024 due to health issues, was a member of Jurassic Express, an All Elite Wrestling group consisting of himself, Perry, and Luchasaurus. Earlier today, he posted a photo on X of the three of them posing together with a smirk emoji, hinting at a possible reunion with his former teammates in the future.Check out Marko's post below:Joey Janela reacts to Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting at AEW All Out 2025Another man closely connected to Perry, who reacted after the Scapegoat's reunion with Luchasaurus, was former AEW star Joey Janela. For those who don't know, Perry credits Janela as the person who got him his popular Jungle Boy theme song (&quot;Tarzan Boy&quot;). The theme rang out through the Scotiabank Arena after Perry hugged Luchasaurus.Referencing the same, Janela took to X and bigged up his contributions to the world of wrestling.&quot;My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻,&quot; wrote Janela.You can check out his post here.It will be interesting to see what comes next for Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.