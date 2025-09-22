  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All Out 2025
  • Retired AEW star sends a message following Jack Perry and Luchasaurus' reunion at All Out 2025

Retired AEW star sends a message following Jack Perry and Luchasaurus' reunion at All Out 2025

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:59 GMT
Jack Perry and Luchasaurus hug it out at All Out 2025 [Image via allelitewrestling.com]
Jack Perry and Luchasaurus hug it out at All Out 2025 [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

To the delight of the fans watching, Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reunited at AEW's All Out 2025 event. Now, a retired pro wrestling star has reacted to this reunion with an intriguing message.

Ad

Jack Perry shocked the AEW universe after returning to the promotion at All Out for the first time since competing at Full Gear in November 2024. The Scapegoat appeared to confront the Young Bucks, who had just lost a 4-way ladder match for the Tag Team Titles that featured champions Brodido, JetSpeed, and the team of Josh Alexander and Hechicero representing the Don Callis Family. Just when Perry was ready to receive the Bucks' signature BTE trigger, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Luchasaurus was standing behind the Bucks.. The 6'5 giant proceeded to take down the brothers before embracing Perry. Now, former AEW star and retired pro-wrestler Marko Stunt has reacted to this reunion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marko Stunt, who retired from professional wrestling in November 2024 due to health issues, was a member of Jurassic Express, an All Elite Wrestling group consisting of himself, Perry, and Luchasaurus. Earlier today, he posted a photo on X of the three of them posing together with a smirk emoji, hinting at a possible reunion with his former teammates in the future.

Check out Marko's post below:

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Joey Janela reacts to Jack Perry and Luchasaurus reuniting at AEW All Out 2025

Another man closely connected to Perry, who reacted after the Scapegoat's reunion with Luchasaurus, was former AEW star Joey Janela. For those who don't know, Perry credits Janela as the person who got him his popular Jungle Boy theme song ("Tarzan Boy"). The theme rang out through the Scotiabank Arena after Perry hugged Luchasaurus.

Ad

Referencing the same, Janela took to X and bigged up his contributions to the world of wrestling.

"My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻," wrote Janela.

You can check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for Jack Perry and Luchasaurus.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications