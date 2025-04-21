Retired legend publicly apologizes to AEW star Chris Jericho: "I did not know what I was doing"

A retired legend has issued a public apology to former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The star is none other than Vampiro. The pair reportedly have had heat since their CMLL days.

Vampiro recently appeared on the 83 Weeks podcast with Eric Bischoff where the lucha legend referenced Jericho's past comments about him before offering a public apology to the AEW veteran.

"There are rumors that there are problems between him and I; I've never had a problem with him. I've never spoken bad about him. I know for a fact that he doesn't really like me, he's said some things about me, he's mentioned some things between us in Mexico from the past, I have apologized and I want to do it here again. If there's anything I've done that I can remember or cannot remember, I, from my heart and soul, forgive me Chris, I did not.. I did not know what I was doing; too immature." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Vampiro then proceeded to praise Chris Jericho for his longevity in this business, noting The Learning Tree has worked incredibly hard to get to where he's at today. He also stated that aspiring wrestlers could learn from Jericho's work ethic.

Chris Jericho names his wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Chris Jericho recently appeared at Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest 2025, where he was asked to name his wrestling Mt. Rushmore. The first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion namedropped Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, and Owen Hart as his three picks before saying he might place Randy Savage in the fourth spot.

"So, Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling … that’s four. I mean, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, those are the three right there that were kind of my inspirations to get into the wrestling business. I mean, the fourth is kind of rotating. Obviously, I love Bret Hart — I’m not a Bret Hart fanatic like a lot of the guys are, and actually I wish — there was another question that was asked, if you could wrestle anybody, who would you wrestle? I never wrestled Owen Hart — never got to wrestle with him — never got to wrestle with Bret, and I never got to wrestle Macho Man. I fu**ing love Randy Savage. I might put him in there, in that fourth spot as well." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

How would you rate Chris Jericho's wrestling Mt. Rushmore? Let us know in the comments!

