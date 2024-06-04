"RETIRES UNDEFEATED," "AEW fumbled" - Fans react after Tony Khan's promotion removes popular star from its roster page

The Tony Khan-led AEW recently removed numerous stars from its roster page. Fans on X/Twitter have now reacted to Paige VanZant's exclusion from the company's official list of talents.

AEW signed Paige VanZant in March 2022. Since then, she has competed in only one match. The popular MMA athlete wrestled at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, teaming up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo.

VanZant was recently removed from AEW's roster page, seemingly confirming her departure from the Tony Khan-led promotion. Taking to X/Twitter, many fans reacted to the development.

"Rip Paige's AEW run. One of the best bag grabbers ever seen. RETIRES UNDEFEATED," a fan wrote.

"AEW Fumbled!" another fan tweeted.

Some viewers believed Tony Khan made the right decision by removing Paige VanZant from AEW's roster page.

"About time Paige VanZant was removed. She has been gone forever," a fan wrote.

"Most confusing signing ever," a user posted.

Besides VanZant, Jake Hager, Mark Henry, and Arn Anderson were also removed from All Elite Wrestling's official roster page after they left the company. A fan tweeted that Anderson's exit was possibly the promotion's "biggest loss."

Tony Khan comments on Motor City Machine Guns potentially returning to AEW

Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are among the hottest free agents in pro wrestling after their TNA Wrestling exit. Meanwhile, many are speculating whether the duo will return to AEW in the future.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Tony Khan was asked whether fans could expect to see Motor City Machine Guns in AEW again after their stellar performance at All Out 2022. Khan replied:

"I can’t say that for sure. I thought they were excellent here in 2022 when they appeared at All Out. That worked out really well. They were tremendous and they added a lot to the card. I loved having them here. Motor City Machine Guns did come in about two years ago and were a big part of All Out ‘22, and would love to have them back here any time. I think they’re both great."

MCMG's future in pro wrestling remains uncertain, as they haven't inked a full-time deal with a major promotion yet. It will be interesting to see whether they will sign with AEW.