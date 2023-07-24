"Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews broke up?" - Viral video of Dominik Mysterio kissing Mami has left fans speechless on Twitter

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have set social media abuzz with excitement and speculation.

During the latest edition of Smackdown a fan captured an endearing moment between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, where they were seen playfully teasing Michael Cole with a cheeky remark. The clip soon went viral after being shared on an Instagram handle attracting attention from wrestling fans.

The highlight of the video came when Dominik leaned over and kissed Ripley on the head. As the video started doing rounds on social media fans couldn't help but express their mixed reactions.

Some were quick to draw comparisons to iconic WWE couples like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They speculated that Dominik and Rhea's on-screen chemistry might lead to a real-life romance.

Others talked about Ripley's real-life relationship with AEW star Buddy Mathews. Fans questioned how Buddy would react to witnessing his partner share such a moment with Dominik Mysterio.

"Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews broke up?" fan tweeted.

"my heart just stopped," fan tweeted.

"Just getting back at Buddy for doing that and more with his sister!" fan tweeted.

"BUDDY MATTHEWS WILL BE PI**ED!" fan tweeted.

"This about to be a HHH/Stephanie situation," fan tweeted.

"Buddy matthews vs dom dom custody of rhea rhipley," fan tweeted.

Wrestling veteran says Rhea Ripley is the best wrestler of the year

Rhea Ripley has solidified her position as the best female wrestler, according to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Ripley's dominance in Women's division on RAW and her significant role in the men's storylines has made her stand out among other female superstars.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that The Eradicator's achievements make her an obvious choice for the title of the best female wrestler of the year.

"That's where even I was going. It's easy, but it's true," said Bill Apter. [17:34 - 17:38]

Last week, Ripley helped her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio secure a win to hold his first singles title, the NXT North American Championship, against Wes Lee.

