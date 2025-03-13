Rhea Ripley spotted in good spirits for the first time since shocking WWE Women's World Championship loss 

This month kicked off rather unpleasantly for Rhea Ripley. On the RAW after Elimination Chamber, she lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY in a shocking main event.

This week, a furious Ripley confronted Bianca Belair for the distraction during the match. The EST of WWE won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and earned her spot at WrestleMania 41. However, The Eradicator is not at all pleased with the circumstances. The Eradicator's luck with the WWE Women's World Championship has been somewhat unlucky.

Barely 56 days after winning it back from her nemesis, Liv Morgan, she lost it to SKY. And that too at a dicey time, with The Showcase of Immortals lurking around the corner.

Ripley and her husband Buddy Matthews often share updates on their gym outings and workout sessions. The AEW star is currently out of in-ring action after a horrific injury at Grand Slam: Australia last month.

Buddy Matthews recently shared a few photos from their latest outing which featured Rhea Ripley grinning widely. They both seemed in good spirits, which was a rarity for Ripley, given her recent outrage at losing the WWE Women's World Title. Matthews lightheartedly captioned the post:

"Anything I can do, @rhearipley_wwe can do better! Even wear the @civilregime Austin 3:16 shirt!!"

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are one of pro wrestling's most beloved couples despite working on separate promotions. They continue to extend support to each other's careers and at times are spotted switching in-ring movesets as a tribute.

Rhea Ripley's fury with Bianca Belair is just the beginning of things to come in WWE

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair butted heads on WWE NXT in 2020 in a singles match. This was in the initial stages of their careers and WWE run which would later blow up into them being megastars on the main roster.

Belair is otherwise engulfed with the drama between Naomi and Jade Cargill. After Naomi confessed to attacking her former tag team partner, it seems The EST of WWE has a lot of emotions pent up. Ripley spared no mercy for the 2025 Elimination Chamber winner and cited that everyone has emotions to go through including herself.

With WrestleMania 41 less than two months away, The Eradicator's position at the event remains uncertain. Some fans speculate a Triple Threat match among Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the women's title. In hindsight, it is unlikely for WWE to miss out on booking a megastar like her for WrestleMania 41, given her popularity among fans.

