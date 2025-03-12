Rhea Ripley calls Bianca Belair a "selfish b****"; she reacts with major shot

Rhea Ripley delivered a major insult to Bianca Belair today on social media following WWE RAW, and The EST responded with a massive shot of her own. Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY earlier this month and is upset about Belair being ringside for the title match.

Belair and Ripley had a confrontation on this past Monday's edition of the red brand with Women's World Champion IYO SKY standing in the ring. The two stars completely ignored the champion, who responded by slapping them both across the face.

Ripley took to social media today to share an NSFW insult to Belair and claimed that the Women's Elimination Chamber winner was selfish:

"Just minding ya business and doing your job would have meant you patiently sitting backstage and waiting to see who your WM opponent would be. After that, then you could have gotten your wanted TV time and confront them. You know what that match meant to me, and you still did what you wanted… guess you really are a bad friend. Or should I say… a selfish b****," she wrote.

Bianca Belair responded to Ripley's message and wondered why she interrupted her segment with IYO SKY on RAW, as the 28-year-old is currently not factored into the title match at WrestleMania 41:

"A bad friend?! Whew im tryna be nice but you keep going…Okay…I was out there Because I WON ELIMINATION CHAMBER! Why were YOU there Monday??? *🦗crickets🦗* Ohh cause I thought an Elimination Chamber winner or Champion said something. Again why am I arguing with you? @Iyo_SkyWWE please tweet me so I can at least argue with the Champ," responded Belair.

Bianca Belair is currently scheduled to face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows next month. However, it seems like Ripley is determined to be added to the title match as well.

Bianca Belair was recently insulted on WWE SmackDown

WWE star Bianca Belair was recently insulted by Naomi on WWE SmackDown. The former Women's Tag Team Champions had an emotional promo this past Friday night after Naomi was revealed to be responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill.

Belair was in tears following her former tag team partner's admission and sulked her way up the entrance ramp. The former SmackDown Champion then called the 35-year-old an "ungrateful b****" before she was attacked by Jade Cargill.

Bianca Belair hasn't won a singles title in a while, as she has been featured in the tag team division in recent months. It will be interesting to see if she can win the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

