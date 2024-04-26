Rhodes family member comments on Tony Khan getting attacked on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan’s attack on AEW Dynamite sparked a reaction from a member of the Rhodes family. The attack made mainstream news and it is no wonder that all the big names are commenting on it.

The member of the Rhodes family who commented on the attack was none other than Dustin Rhodes. He is an esteemed member of the AEW roster and is a respected name in the locker room. He took to Twitter to express his concern for Tony Khan in the most unique way.

He did it by introducing his grandson to his fans and said they were not happy to see their boss take a beating at the hands of the Elite. He wrote:

“#RowanRhodes making an early appearance at @dailysplace before #AEWDymamite @AcademyRhodes is calling you buddy. Pops loves you❤️ @DakotaRunnels22. We both didn't like our boss taken down. @TonyKhan.”

Konnan says AEW could be forcing its talent to publicly praise Tony Khan

Tony Khan is not having a good week. After being attacked by the Elite on Dynamite on TV, he is also targeted outside the ring.

This time, the WCW veteran aimed at the AEW supremo and said that the company might be forcing its employees to speak highly of Tony in public to put him over. He was speaking on his podcast Keepin’ it 100 Official when he said:

"It's too many people at the same time saying the same thing for it to be a coincidence. So, either the office said, 'Hey, kinda put Tony over in the company' or, they did it themselves because he's getting thrashed and you know what, I hate to say this but I'm not hating, I'm stating rightfully so." [1:13 - 1:30]

The timing of this is definitely interesting, given Dustin Rhodes’ message of support to his boss.