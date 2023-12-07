Ric Flair breaks silence after UFC star attacks him

A viral clip of Ric Flair getting into a skirmish with an acclaimed UFC fighter has been doing the rounds on social media. Amid all the chatter from fans online, The Nature Boy has broken his silence by sending a simple message to the combat sports star in question.

For pro wrestling fans who might be unaware, Michael Chandler is the number-five ranked lightweight on the UFC roster. He is praised for his all-guns-blazing approach inside the Octagon, and he currently boasts a 23-8 record, with many of his victories coming via knockout.

In the video of his recent interaction with Ric Flair, Chandler can be seen engaging in a heated argument with the 16-time world champion before things got physical.

This was clearly staged and done in good jest, but Flair decided to maintain kayfabe by saying the following on social media:

"Don’t Talk Back To The Nature Boy @MikeChandlerMMA! WOOOOO!"

Chandler is a known wrestling fan. Hence, this encounter with Ric Flair and subsequent viral video could hint at a possible career path for the star once he has wrapped up his duties in mixed martial arts.

Michael Chandler channels Ric Flair after his UFC debut

'Iron' Michael Chandler spent most of his career competing under the Bellator banner, making his UFC debut in 2021, 12 years after his first professional fight.

After scoring a TKO victory over Dan Hooker in his first outing for the world's largest MMA organization, Chandler let his love for professional wrestling be known to the world as he emulated Ric Flair's famous "Tear In My Eye" promo from Royal Rumble 1992.

Chandler is currently slated to square up with none other than Conor McGregor the next time he enters the Octagon. However, an official date for the blockbuster fight has not yet been revealed.

