Who is Michael Chandler? Why did he slap Ric Flair in viral clip?

In recent times, wrestling legend Ric Flair has been pretty active. While Flair had his last match in 2022, he recently signed with All Elite Wrestling and has made several appearances for the promotion. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Nature Boy has made the headlines on numerous occasions.

However, this time around, The Hall of Famer was in the news for something related outside the wrestling world. In a viral video, Ric Flair was seen in a "bar fight" against Michael Chandler. Since the video went viral, many fans have questioned who Chandler is and why he slapped the former WWE Superstar.

Michael Chandler is a prominent MMA fighter who competes in the UFC. Currently boasting a 28-3 record, Chandler is ranked #5th on the list of the best lightweights in the world. The former three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion is awaiting a match against famous combat sports superstar Conor McGregor.

Now, coming to the viral video, the incident between Ric Flair and Michael Chandler began with an argument, after which Flair put his hands on the MMA fighter. After this, Chandler responded with a slap and took down Flair using a double leg. This is where the video ended.

From what it seems, the video was done as a joke by the two individuals. Towards the end of the clip, one can hear others in the bar laughing.

While this video involving Chandler and Flair was unexpected, the former has been compared to The Nature Boy due to how he speaks on the mic.

Ric Flair recently gave an honest take on Logan Paul's WWE career

Since making his in-ring debut in 2022, Logan Paul has come a long way in his career. Despite getting into pro wrestling pretty late, The YouTuber has done well and faced some big names. Recently, he also defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship.

Given his performances in the Stamford-based promotion, Logan has received praise from many WWE legends. One such legend who recently spoke highly about Paul is Ric Flair.

During an interview on Club Shay Shay, Flair mentioned Paul is doing a better job compared to some who have been doing it for years.

"I think he's doing a real good job," Flair said. "He's better than some of the guys that have been doing it [for years], but I didn't know that Shawn Michaels was training him personally. He's not afraid to do anything. Some of that stuff he does, for a guy that hasn't done it his whole life, I love it," said The Nature Boy.

Receiving acknowledgment from someone like Ric Flair this early in his career will be a massive morale booster for Logan Paul.

In the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the next challenger for his United States Championship.

