Ric Flair gives honest take on Logan Paul's WWE career so far

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently gave his thoughts on Logan Paul's progression over the last 20 months.

Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Since then, The Maverick has shared the ring with top stars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He also defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 to win the United States Championship.

In an interview on Club Shay Shay, Flair claimed Paul is performing at a higher level than some experienced wrestlers. He also referenced how WWE icon Shawn Michaels has helped train the 28-year-old:

"I think he's doing a real good job," Flair said. "He's better than some of the guys that have been doing it [for years], but I didn't know that Shawn Michaels was training him personally. He's not afraid to do anything. Some of that stuff he does, for a guy that hasn't done it his whole life, I love it." [0:17 – 0:36]

While Paul continues to impress in WWE, Flair recently joined AEW on a multi-year contract. A controversial line was cut out of The Nature Boy's promo on this week's AEW Rampage.

What's next for Logan Paul in WWE?

A month on from his United States Championship triumph, Logan Paul appeared on the December 1 episode of SmackDown.

The YouTube sensation announced that an eight-man tournament will take place to determine a new number-one contender for his title.

Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross, Kevin Owens, and Santos Escobar will all take part. An additional superstar from NXT is also set to participate in the tournament, which will begin next week.

