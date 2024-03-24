Ric Flair celebrates daughter's achievement: "Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter Megan"

Ric Flair celebrated his daughter's achievement on social media.

Ric Flair is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He was the biggest star in the '70s and '80s. He still manages to stay relevant in the business to this day. Even his family has gotten involved in the business.

His daughter Charlotte Flair has carried on the Flair name and legacy due to her exploits in the WWE where she is widely regarded as the greatest female performer in the company's history.

Now, his other daughter Megan Fliehr, has proven that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. She recently competed at an IFBB event and showcased her incredible physique.

Following the event, Flair took to social media to congratulate his daughter on this incredible achievement.

"Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter Megan! ❤️💪🏻"

Check out his tweet here.

How Ric Flair introduced himself to Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has been the best professional wrestler in the Indies for quite some time now. His exploits in the ring often leave fans shocked and wanting more. After making a major splash in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ospreay set his sights on AEW and even signed a contract with the promotion.

Ospreay competed in an amazing match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW Revolution 2024. Speaking on an episode of Talk is Jericho, Will Ospreay explained how Ric Flair introduced himself to the Aerial Assassin after the match.

"He came backstage. My a*s was killing me (...) I came back and planted myself down, and I was crying. He went, 'Mr. Ospreay.' And he took my hand (...) I looked up, and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, 'Yes, sir.' He was like, 'You are everything I've heard of and more. You're the best guy here right now," Ospreay recalled.

It looks like even Flair considers Will Ospreay as the best wrestler that AEW has at the moment.

