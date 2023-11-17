Ric Flair claims top AEW star will win at Full Gear 2023; wants to do a victory dance with him

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who recently signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, made a claim about an AEW star's match at Full Gear 2023.

The star in question is none other than Sting, who is set to team up with Adam Copeland and Darby Allin to take on the TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match at AEW Full Gear 2023.

The Icon will have the final match of his 35-year-long career next year at AEW Revolution, and many speculate that his final opponent may end up being The Nature Boy Ric Flair. The 16-time World Champion took to Twitter and shared his excitement for Sting's match at Full Gear:

"I Cannot Wait To Dance With My Great Friend @Sting When We Have A Victory At #AEWFullGear! WOOOOO!"

WWE veteran states Ric Flair still blames him for a controversial angle

Ric Flair has done many controversial things throughout his long career. According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, The Nature Boy still holds a grudge against him for a questionable angle.

WCW had a faction in 1999 called The Filthy Animals that included Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Konnan, and many other superstars. However, in a burial angle that was meant to involve many legends, the faction only buried Ric Flair in the Las Vegas desert.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how Flair is possibly still mad at him for the Dirty (Filthy) Animals angle:

"Bro, and then the thing is, he still is convinced that The Dirty (Filthy) Animals dropped him out at the desert because I wanted to end his career and never have him on television again when I told him a million times it was an angle, he never believed a word I said." (08:06 - 08:27)

