Former WWE writer says Ric Flair still accuses him of wanting to "end his career" (Exclusive)

Ric Flair has had quite a controversial career, and over his time in the industry, he's got into a few verbal spats with his peers. However, according to a former WWE writer, Flair still blames him for a controversial angle.

In 1999, WCW had a faction called The Filthy Animals that included Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Konnan, and many other stars. In a now-controversial angle, the faction literally buried Ric Flair in the Las Vegas desert, which was meant to involve many legends. However, Ric Flair was the only one this happened to.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how Ric Flair seemingly still holds a grudge against him for the Dirty (Filthy) Animals angle.

"Bro, and then the thing is, he still is convinced that The Dirty (Filthy) Animals dropped him out at the desert because I wanted to end his career and never have him on television again when I told him a million times it was an angle, he never believed a word I said." (08:06 - 08:27)

The Nature Boy recently gave his take on the competition between AEW and WWE and how he hopes that the gap between the promotions closes in due time.

Ric Flair recently addressed some of the criticisms of his role in AEW

The Nature Boy recently signed a lengthy deal with AEW, resulting in some heavy backlash on social media. Flair seemingly caught wind of all the comments, and during his recent interview with ESPN, he addressed his detractors.

"I don't know. I mean, we've got a structured deal in place, but you know me. Have gun will travel if they need me. I'm available and they will always treat me fair. We all want to be together for the show and the guys were great."

"At my age, the world of jealousy has never been bigger. You don't think there's a lot of jealous people that I'm back on TV? You're out of your mind. You know that adage that you want to see somebody do good, but not too good." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to see just how involved Ric Flair will be in AEW, but with his lengthy deal and Sting's imminent retirement, fans will likely see a lot more of The Nature Boy.

