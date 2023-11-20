Ric Flair comments on his return to pro wrestling: "It's almost like a disease with me"

Ric Flair has had one of the most star-studded careers in pro wrestling, and despite retiring twice, he is back in the game. During a recent interview, Flair expressed why he is in the industry again.

The Nature Boy had one of the most praised retirement matches with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. He then returned to the ring in 2022 for the controversial "Ric Flair's Last Match" pay-per-view.

During his interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Ric Flair expressed how AEW has given him a fresh outlook on the wrestling industry.

"I've found it again here. The day I walked in here, it's the camaraderie. I just love being with the guys. It's almost like a disease with me. I just like being with the guys and I like going on in front of a live audience," Ric Flair said. [H/T Fightful]

Additionally, Flair noted that being in AEW has given him back his competitive edge, as he has gone back to comparing his ratings and how he can improve. The Nature Boy has since broken his silence on his altercation with Christian Cage at Full Gear 2023, and it seems like things are far from over.

Missed out on AEW Full Gear 2023? Catch up with the results right here.

Ric Flair does not believe he will have a wrestling match in AEW despite speculations

The fans have been very concerned about Ric Flair potentially wrestling in AEW, but the veteran has a realistic view of the matter. During an interview with WrestleZone, Flair noted that he does not expect to wrestle and that he has learned from his mistakes.

"I don’t expect to wrestle, could I? Yes. Because I’ll learn from my mistakes. But I don’t think that’ll ever happen. But, I certainly want to feed a guy I’ve helped get heat on. It’s only fair to the good guy that he get the shot at the [bad] guy, that’s how they prevail," Ric Flair said.

It remains to be seen if The Nature Boy will end up properly stepping into the ring, but he has proven that he can still take a few bumps after getting into a brief back-and-forth with Christian Cage at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Do you want to see Ric Flair return to in-ring action soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.