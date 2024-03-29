Ric Flair pens emotional message on anniversary of his son’s passing

Ric Flair has had incredible stints in several wrestling promotions and given fans some of the most memorable matches in history. However, there is one heart-wrenching moment of his life that he will never forget - that is the death of his son, Reid Flair.

Reid Flair was found dead in bed in an inn in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 25 on March 29, 2013. Today marks the former wrestler's 11th death anniversary.

Flair took to his social media to post about how much he misses his son, catching the attention of wrestling fans online.

"Eleven Years Later & Not A Day Passes In Which I Don’t Think About What An Awesome Son You Were. I Miss You Every Day!" the WWE Hall of Famer posted.

Ric Flair posted a video of Reid Flair wrestling earlier this month

The 16-time World Champion has spoken and posted about Reid several times, and it has always been an emotional moment for him.

Earlier this month, he posted a video of his son in WCW in his younger days and expressed that his son would always be with him at heart.

"The Best Throwback! Reid Always Had My Back! I Think About Him Every Single Day! I Know He Is Always With Me In My Heart!" he posted.

Ric Flair has had a tumultuous personal life, and his son's death has always been a devastating incident for him. Reid was his youngest son from his second marriage to Elizabeth Harrell, whom he married in 1983.

Reid was on his way to following his father's footsteps. He appeared on WCW programming and signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007. Unfortunately, he passed away from a drug overdose in 2013.

On the work front, Ric Flair was part of AEW's final match for Sting, where Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which was later vacated.

