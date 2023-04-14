Ric Flair reacts to the possibility of RAW Superstar leaving for AEW; hopes "she stays in the WWE"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reacted to rumors suggesting that RAW Superstar Bayley might be leaving the company for AEW.

The speculation began after Bayley was pulled from the Damage CTRL tag match/segment on RAW after WrestleMania, with Vince McMahon reportedly making a last-minute decision to remove her from the show. Despite these rumors, a recent report from PWInsider suggests that there is no expectation for Bayley to leave the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked whether he thought Bayley might leave WWE for AEW. While Flair refused to speculate on the matter and added that he hopes Bayley stays with the promotion.

"I don't even want to speculate... She's a very diversified and phenomenal performer, so I hope personally she stays in the WWE just because I think she's that good. But she certainly has the skill to do anything she wants to do. I have no idea, that's just speculation, and I haven't talked to her, but I just think she's tremendous," Flair said. [0:24 - 1:08]

Despite ongoing rumors and speculation about Bayley's future with WWE, it seems unlikely that she would choose to depart the company.

WWE Superstar Bayley breaks silence following her loss at WrestleMania 39

The Role Model sent a cryptic message after her loss at WrestleMania 39, where she faced Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Despite targeting Becky Lynch with Damage CTRL, the former SmackDown Women's Champion did not anticipate the return of Stratus and Lita, which ultimately led to a loss at WrestleMania.

Following the event, Bayley tweeted a message about love stories coming to an end.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.



Bye And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.Bye

Bayley was present on the latest episode of RAW. The former women's champion demonstrated her team-player mentality by giving up her spot in the Number One Contendership Triple Threat match to fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY. The Genius of the Sky won the number one contender match and will now face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, The Role Model's future will potentially undergo severe speculation following the emergence of the reports. It remains to be seen whether a move to AEW is on the horizon.

