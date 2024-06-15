Ric Flair recently called WWE Hall of Famer and squashed their beef, admitting it "was not worth it anymore"

Veteran wrestler Ric Flair recently buried the hatchet with a WWE Hall of Famer. The star being discussed here is Eric Bischoff.

A few days ago, The Nature Boy took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on the possible reasons behind the downfall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The 75-year-old accused Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd of killing the wrestling promotion.

After realizing his comments were inappropriate to share on social platforms, The Nature Boy publicly apologized to Bischoff, Russo, and Herd on Twitter (X). Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he and Ric Flair had a conversation, and the latter had called him to end their beef once and for all.

"I had two conversations with him [Ric Flair]. I had a conversation with him, I think, on Wednesday afternoon, where we said, 'Hey, we're going to do this thing, and you know we're ready to do it. We're going to square off!' I just wanted to get a sense of where his head was at, and we did, and we both agreed to do the show, and then Thursday, maybe Tuesday, I talked to Ric, and then Wednesday, yeah, yesterday, I got a call from Ric, and he just said, 'Look, I've been thinking about it, and I just don't want to stir up anymore sh*t! It's not worth it to me anymore. I went, 'I don't blame you, bro!'" he said. [From 8:46 to 9:20]

Eric Bischoff says he loves Ric Flair!

During the same edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager commented on his relationship with The Nature Boy. The WWE Hall of Fame claimed that he has always liked and loved Flair, irrespective of the circumstances.

"I like Ric, and I did say this to Ric, and I love Ric. I've always loved Ric, no matter how crazy things have gotten. There's just something about that charming son of a b***h," he said. [From 9:56 to 10:06]

Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff were a major part of the WCW promotion back in the day.