Ric Flair responds to WWE SmackDown star calling him a "generational icon"

A WWE SmackDown Superstar recently had some heartwarming words for Ric Flair, who is without a doubt one of the greatest of all time.

The star in question is the recently returned WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 was out of action due to a knee injury but returned on last week's episode of SmackDown where he attacked Santos Escobar and progressed his feud with the leader of Legado Del Fantasma.

On Twitter, Flair reposted Rey Mysterio's video where he praised The Nature Boy's character and called him a 'Generational Icon'.

"@reymysterio Said It Best- GENERATIONAL ICON! Thanks For The Respect! WOOOOO!"

Tony Khan reportedly turned down an interesting pitch by Ric Flair for Sting's retirement feud

AEW CEO Tony Khan brought Ric Flair to All Elite Wrestling last year to be a part of Sting's professional wrestling retirement tour. Flair was heavily involved in some stories leading up to this Sunday's Revolution PPV event and even teased an alliance with Sting's final opponents, Nicholas & Matthew Jackson.

According to Conrad Thompson on the What Happened When podcast, Flair wanted to turn heel during the feud and screw over his long-time friend Sting.

"He desperately wanted to turn on Sting...'Conrad will you go talk to Tony? You're friends with him, just go talk to him' and I'm like 'what are you talking about?' 'Just go and talk to him, try to convince him, me turning on Sting is best for business.' I go 'Ric you work here, you're in the storyline, I think maybe you should tell him.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The Icon Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended his AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at this past weekend's AEW Revolution PPV event. The Vigilante has now retired from professional wrestling.

