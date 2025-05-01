Ric Flair reveals real reason why he's not on AEW TV anymore

Ric Flair hasn't appeared on AEW TV for several months. He has now revealed the reason behind his absence.
Flair was first introduced to the AEW audience in 2023 and was set to be involved in the Sting retirement storyline. He even showed up during Sting's last match at Revolution 2024 and received superkicks from the Young Bucks during the bout. This was his last onscreen appearance for the promotion. Later that year, it was reported that The Nature Boy had left AEW.
During a recent edition of Busted Open's From The Master's Class, Ric Flair stated that he is not on AEW TV anymore due to Tony Khan finding out that he was on blood thinners.
“The reason I’m not on TV now is Tony [Khan] didn’t know I was on blood thinners…That’s why. At Sting’s last match, I had already made a blade. I was ready to go. He said [no]…I made blades for all the guys in the old days.” [H/T WrestlingInc.]
Steve Corino thinks Ric Flair is gearing up to break John Cena's record
At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Despite a valiant effort from the American Nightmare, it was Cena who emerged victorious and made history by winning his 17th World Title.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, Steve Corino told Bill Apter that The Nature Boy is doing his 500 squats to get back and win his 17th world title.
"I thought Cody would get the big reaction. It just didn't, it didn't happen the way I thought. It was but it was brilliant. They did great, John breaking the record, 17th World Title. [...] I think Ric Flair is doing his 500 squats to get back to number 17, you never know. I think Ric Flair, there's always potential for one more with any age." [5:34 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Flair will show up on WWE TV anytime soon.