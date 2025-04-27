Ric Flair gearing up to break John Cena's record after WrestleMania 41, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 27, 2025 02:37 GMT
What is next for John Cena? (via WWE.com)
John Cena (left), Ric Flair (right) [Image credit: wwe.com]

John Cena made history at WWE WrestleMania 41 by surpassing Ric Flair's record and becoming a 17-time World Champion. However, Flair may soon make a return to re-establish his dominance. This was wrestling trainer and NXT producer Steve Corino's humorous take on the matter.

Ric Flair had his last match at Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, where he teamed with his then-son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Since then, he has not stepped back in the ring for any match. However, Cena's recent win at WWE WrestleMania 41 might be just the push The Nature Boy needs to have one more go, joked Steve Corino.

When asked about Cena's win, Steve Corino said to Bill Apter in the exclusive interview for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge:

"I thought Cody would get the big reaction. It just didn't, it didn't happen the way I thought. It was but it was brilliant. They did great, John breaking the record, 17th World Title. [...] I think Ric Flair is doing his 500 squats to get back to number 17, you never know. I think Ric Flair, there's always potential for one more with any age." [5:34 onwards]
Check out the video below for his comments:

WWE veteran was not happy with the John Cena and Cody Rhodes match

While John Cena's win at WrestleMania 41 got a lot of hype, wrestling veteran Teddy Long was not particularly happy with the booking and how it involved Travis Scott.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well, I don't really know what to say about that, you know what I mean, to involve Travis Scott in it. I like that, don't get me wrong. But I mean, something as serious as the World Title there, I don't think I would have used Travis Scott. I think I would have, maybe, come up with another finish there or something where, maybe, Cody, you know, slipped, as we said back in the day, 'slipped on the banana peel.' Boom... Cena takes advantage of it... one-two-three!"
For now, it remains to be seen what Cena plans to do next in WWE with his plans to "spoil wrestling."

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit WrestleBinge and embed the exclusive YouTube video with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

