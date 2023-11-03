Ric Flair reveals WWE's reaction to his AEW signing 

Ric Flair's AEW signing has quickly become a major talking point. The Nature Boy recently discussed WWE's reaction to his association with All Elite Wrestling.

Flair was announced to have inked a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's company, as part of which, his Wooooo! Energy would become the exclusive drink of AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer first showed up in the promotion on last week's episode of Dynamite, where he shared a ring with his legendary rival Sting.

Expand Tweet

In an exclusive chat with Variety following AEW's press release announcing his signing, Ric Flair opened up about several topics.

The wrestling legend was asked about the Stamford-based promotion's reaction to him joining hands with All Elite Wrestling. The Nature Boy revealed that he shared a mutual respect with WWE and that he hadn't heard anything negative from them.

“I don’t think anybody at WWE begrudges me. I’ve earned their respect and I respect them,” he said. “I haven’t heard one negative word from anybody over there, because I think they feel I’ve earned the right to go out and do what I want to do."

Eric Bischoff was not pleased with how AEW booked Ric Flair's arrival

On a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff didn't hold back before harshly criticizing AEW for how they presented The Nature Boy. The former WWE manager explained that a legend of Flair's stature should have gotten a better introduction than what he received on Dynamite last week.

"I'm not sure that's the smartest way to introduce someone like Ric Flair, a legitimate legend. Ric has now transcended the wrestling audience and is a legitimate celebrity outside the world of wrestling, and to bring someone like that and with the legacy that Ric has and to just s**t on him and degrade him," said Eric Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen how Ric Flair's career in All Elite Wrestling pans out and whether he becomes a mainstay on TV.

Do you think Flair did the right thing by signing with Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think