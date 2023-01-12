Ric Flair roasts former AEW World Champion's recent indie appearance; says WWE would have never allowed it

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently commented on the AEW star Chris Jericho's appearance in PWG.

Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance on Night Two of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles, marking his debut in the promotion. Teaming up with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, he took down the team of Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTO, and Michael Oku in a 10-man tag team match.

The sudden appearance of the former AEW World Champion in PWG caught fans off-guard, leading to many discussions recently. In an episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked if WWE would ever consider doing something similar with a smaller company. The Nature Boy had a simple response to the question.

“No. Because they’re the WWE [laughs]. Why would they endorse something else? I mean, I get it. First of all, I’m the first to say I don’t know everything, but I’ve never heard of the company you’re talking about. They may never have heard of me, but I don’t think that’s the case [laughs]. Right now, I’m focused on the fact that two hours of Flair is worth more than two hours of live TV [in reference to his 'To Be The Man' Peacock documentary]," Flair said. (H/T: Fightful)

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Jeff Jarrett's presence in AEW

While Ric Flair seemingly doesn't follow independent promotions like PWG, he is well aware of former WWE star Jeff Jarrett being in AEW.

The Hall of Famer praised Jarrett for his work in Tony Khan's promotion, complimenting his heel persona on-screen. According to Flair, Jarrett is skilled at manipulating fans to hate him.

"Because he knows how to old school talk. He knows how to be a heel. He doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s gonna p*ss people off. I’m sure they have given Jeff free hand to interview and say what he thinks, and that’s where the heat comes. Once again, if you don’t feel it, when you walk out there, whether it’s, and obviously it’s not real animosity, but he is saying things that make people mad.” (H/T: Wrestling News.co)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo I’ll say it. Jeff Jarrett has been great in AEW. I’ll say it. Jeff Jarrett has been great in AEW. https://t.co/rHxnk1GyG1

With Jeff Jarrett steadily gaining steam in AEW, it remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

