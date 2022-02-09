Ric Flair on Shane McMahon possibly joining AEW, says WWE exit could be a "work"

Ric Flair worked with WWE in the early 90s and then returned at the turn of the century. The Hall of Famer has known the McMahon family for decades and likely watched Vince's children grow up over the years.

In light of Shane being "quietly let go" by WWE, speculation arose about the star signing with AEW instead. During the most recent Wooooo Nation Podcast, Flair addressed his relationship with the McMahons.

"I like Shane McMahon as a person, he’s been great to me my whole life. Of course, I can’t have enough good things to say about Vince," Flair said. "It’s a very uncomfortable topic and situation for me to discuss because I don’t know enough about it." (25:09)

On the prospect of the 52 year old joining AEW, Flair shot the notion down and said he hopes the current situation is a "work."

"No, but I don’t see Shane being put through this brief period of humiliation for it to be something that’s not real either. If your family is as closely knit as they are, why would you let that be the top subject in WWE news for two weeks? I hope it’s a work." Flair added.

Tony Khan's announcement has had most fans scrambling about for the past week. However, veterans like Flair know the dynamics of the McMahon family, so Shane jumping promotions is very unlikely.

Ric Flair praised AEW's Dustin Rhodes, another second generation wrestling star

Ric Flair spent a lengthy time in WCW and was friends with Dustin's father, Dusty Rhodes. During his previous podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer empathized with Rhodes much like he did with Shane McMahon.

"Tough, just as tough as it was for Ashley [Charlotte Flair]. As far removed as I have been from wrestling, or as far removed as I had been when she started it was very tough. As is any second generation kid whose parent is good," Ric Flair said. (01:10:56)

Flair might be one of the most controversial figures in wrestling today, after decades in the industry. But the legend seems to have a lot of empathy for second generation stars in wrestling, who lived under their parents' shadows - much like Shane McMahon does.

