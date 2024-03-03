Ric Flair shares a throwback photo ahead of Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

Ric Flair recently showed a glimpse of the past as he shared a photo of himself when he and Sting took center stage at the Greensboro Coliseum the last time. This comes a day before the latter's retirement match at AEW Revolution.

Tomorrow night, The Icon will compete in his final wrestling match in an iconic arena, the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. He will be joined by The Nature Boy, who has promised to stay by his side through his retirement tour.

On Twitter, Ric Flair posted a photo of himself, saying that this was how he looked the last time he and Sting sold out the Greensboro Coliseum. This would be during NWA's Clash of the Champions event in 1988. The two were competing for the promotion until it eventually turned into WCW.

"Getting Ready For Old Time Greensboro Tomorrow! This Was The Look The Last Time We Sold Out The Building. @Sting, You’re The Man! SRO! WOOOOO! #AEWRevolution @AEW."

Ric Flair breaks silence after faking his heel turn on Dynamite

Over the past two weeks, it seemed as if Ric Flair had felt he was left out by Sting, and this led to him teasing a heel turn. At one point, he wanted nothing to do with the Icon and wanted to "explore other options." He was then shown entering the office of The Young Bucks.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, it seemed that he had aligned with The Young Bucks and they were going to take it all out on Darby Allin, but this ended up being a ruse, and Flair did all he could to take out the Bucks.

In the end, he ate a low blow for his troubles, and this left Allin and Flair vulnerable to the attacks of the EVPs until Sting came out to save them, and they shared a triumphant moment heading to Revolution.

Taking to Twitter, Ric Flair addressed what he did and claimed that he would stand alongside his friend until the end.

"Team @Sting Until The Very End! See You At #AEWRevolution! WOOOOO! @AEW"

Sting will surely have great support in his corner at Revolution, and the whole world will look to see him do what he does best once more time tomorrow night.

