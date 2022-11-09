Ric Flair on whether AEW or WWE should sign 4-time World Champion after his indefinite suspension 

AEW might have one of the biggest rosters in the industry, but there's seemingly always more room for talent. Ric Flair discussed where he thinks NWA's Nick Aldis will end up after things recently went sour between him and the promotion.

Nick Aldis was considered the ace of National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), but after careful consideration, the star announced that he'd not be continuing with the promotion. This, unfortunately, led to some harsh public statements from both his side and owner Billy Corgan, alluding to the fact that there might be some bad blood.

During the recent To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about Nick Aldis as a performer and whether or not he should go to AEW or WWE once his contract with NWA expires.

"He’s not only a great kid but he’s a great performer. He carries himself like a champion, he dresses great, [how] he conducts himself – he’s perfect. And why he’s not with the WWE? I don’t know. Whichever one gets him – it will be AEW or WWE – whichever one gets him will be very lucky. He brings a lot of professionalism with him wherever he goes," Flair said. (13:59 onward).

It remains to be seen where the star will end up, but the bridge back to the NWA seems to be thoroughly burnt.

However, Aldis has already shown interest in WWE and recently took to Twitter to share his interest in feuding with SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross.

Nick Aldis has a storied history with former AEW star Cody Rhodes

Since the news of Nick Aldis' departure from NWA broke, fans have been anticipating where the former World Champion will end up next.

However, as some pointed out, the star had an incredible bout with Cody Rhodes during All-In 2018, meaning they might look to run back the clash one more time.

With Cody Rhodes now firmly entrenched in WWE, it makes a possible AEW jump for Aldis seem all the more unlikely.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Y’all talking about Nick Aldis in WWE, I kinda want to see him go to AEW and fill the void Cody Rhodes left. Y’all talking about Nick Aldis in WWE, I kinda want to see him go to AEW and fill the void Cody Rhodes left. https://t.co/j5OFsY3CQT

The star's real-life wife and fellow wrestler, Mickie James, also has a better relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, adding yet another possible reason for Nick to opt for WWE instead.

However, Aldis is his own man at the end of the day and might just decide to throw his lot in with Cody Rhodes and fill the void the American Nightmare left in the promotion instead.

