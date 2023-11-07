"Ric Flair will outlive us all, he's immortal" - Former WWE star on The Nature Boy wanting to die in the ring (Exclusive)

Ric Flair has had one of the longest careers in pro wrestling, but even while he claimed to have been done with in-ring competition, he's teased returning one more time and even dying.

Flair recently took to social media to praise Vince Russo for the comments the former WWE head writer made last week. Surprisingly, The Nature Boy admitted that he tore apart his family to be the best wrestler in the world and that he would like to die in the squared circle.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 gave his take on whether it's okay for Ric Flair to want to die within a wrestling ring.

"As far as him dying: nobody wants to see anybody die. Ric Flair will outlive us all, he’s immortal. He will outlive me, the Panda bear, everybody watching. He’ll never die. But if he were to… I want him to be happy, and if that would really make him happy and solidify him as the - if that is what he wants." (05:26 onward)

"I mean… Maximus in Gladiator dies in the arena, and it’s respected. If that’s what he wanted, you don’t want to see that, but if that would literally make him happy then I just want him to find it." (05:58 onward).

Flair has notably commented on wanting to compete in the ring again and noted that while he's medically cleared and would like to wrestle again, he won't.

EC3 believes that Ric Flair was trying to atone for issues between him and Vince Russo

Earlier during the same episode, EC3 suggested that the social media post that Ric Flair made could have been his way of finally burying any heat they might have and taking a slight jab at Eric Bischoff.

"First off, I bet you guys agree on more than you think – or at least he does. It really seems like he was kind of maybe atoning for any issues you may have had, and then passing the buck to Eric [Bischoff]. I don’t know either situation." (05:04 onward).

The Nature Boy recently commented on the heated competition between AEW and WWE and where Tony Khan's promotion is lacking. Additionally, he even stated that he wishes to live long enough to see the gap between the promotion's close.

