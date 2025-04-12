Ricky Saints make rare comment on AEW run after winning first WWE title

Ricky Saints recently left AEW to ink a deal with WWE. The Absolute One has been vocal about his frustrations with the Jacksonville-based promotion and recently made a comment about the company.

Ad

A couple of months ago, Ricky Saints was released by AEW. He showed up in NXT a day later and has made headlines since. The Absolute One recently defeated Shawn Spears to become the NXT North American Champion, and it is safe to assume that Saints is destined for big things in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview on The Ringer podcast, Ricky Saints revealed he only looked for an opportunity during his time with AEW, but in WWE, he plans on winning the Intercontinental as well as the WWE Championship.

Ad

Trending

"My aspirations in AEW were to just be given a chance and given the ball fully. I want that in WWE, obviously. I want the WWE Championship, but along the way, the Intercontinental title would be great." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Ricky Saints on his AEW run

Former FTW Champion Ricky Saints was seemingly set for a huge push during his time with All Elite Wrestling. However, his booking took a major hit after he won the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Absolute One captured the World Tag Team titles with Big Bill. However, after losing the titles, Saints disappeared from television.

A couple of months ago, Ricky Saints was granted his release. Speaking on Busted Open, Ricky Saints slammed the veterans who got involved with his booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

"I will say this, there are some people who stuck their nose in my creative business that shouldn’t have happened. Veterans. And that’s it, I’ll leave it at that. And if they got a problem with me, they got my number. And text me about it. I think what it was is if it didn’t work for their creative, then someone had to get the boot. That’s how I see it."

Ricky Saints is already the NXT North American Champion. It will be interesting to see if he captures the NXT Championship later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More