"They did get skipped over" - Ricky Starks admits former WWE stars were screwed out of AEW World Tag Team Title opportunity

Ricky Starks recently shared his take on Team Taz getting a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles instead of a former WWE duo.

The FTW Champion and his stablemate, Powerhouse Hobbs, have recently racked up enough wins to warrant attention from the Young Bucks. Simultaneously, their feud with Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) also led to the latter team being roped in for a three-way title match.

However, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs lost their shot this week on Dynamite when Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee won the AEW Tag Team titles.

Before the match, however, the FTW Champion commented on FTR (FKA The Revival in WWE) not getting an opportunity despite being the number one in the rankings.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestling Inc., Starks admitted that the series of events had been unfortunate for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

"It is bizzare to me, you know, that they did get skipped over. But who am I to really give up my opportunity? I got it, you know, so that's where I am coming from," Starks said. "It does suck and I definitely get the issues that they have with it. They are the no. 1 contender, and we are right underneath them. We skipped the line." (13:05 - 13:30)

While Starks may have lost a big opportunity, he has plenty of years left in his career. Fans will have to wait and see what the Team Taz member will do next in AEW.

Ricky Starks commented on the oversaturation in the singles division in AEW

While the FTW Champion is currently more active in the tag team division, he has stated that he prefers to think of himself as more of a singles competitor.

In the same interview, Starks stated that the singles lane is already stacked with many wrestlers.

"So, honestly if I had my way I'd just pick the singles competition. But sometimes, that lane is a little bit backed up."

media account @novoasmedia ricky starks aew death row edit fancam ricky starks aew death row edit fancam https://t.co/dpTDBdPscV

Given his inclination towards a singles run, Ricky Starks may make a bid for a major AEW Title in the future. However, only time will tell whether the promising young talent will be successful or not.

Do you see Starks being successful in the singles division? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit Wrestling Inc. and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think FTR deserved a shot at the AEW Tag team titles? Yes No 0 votes so far