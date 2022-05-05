"Bring in Roman Reigns" - Wrestling legend's protege calls out Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in AEW

FTW World Champion Ricky Starks recently picked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns among those he would like to test himself against in the ring.

Starks has become a prominent member of AEW programming, where he and Powerhouse Hobbs work under Taz's managerial services. The 32-year-old star has also become a regular member of the broadcasting team for AEW Rampage. Though he still has a long way to go, his personality is reminiscent of The Rock, per comparisons drawn by a section of fanatics.

Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Starks asserted that while he feels pressured to thrive with some of the top stars in the business, he is optimistic about reaching their stature:

"It's extremely discouraging, but I kind of like that pressure. To me, I'm going to say it straight up, I can run with those guys. I can be at the top with those guys. I'm on the same level as those dudes. I know that in my heart I am. Sometimes, I'm having to play catch up with my momentum and having to pick up where I left off, and that's fine, other days I'm looking around like, 'this all changed so quick and I need to figure out where to jump in at," Starks said.

Ricky Starks further named CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Roman Reigns as some of the stars with whom he would like to prove his ability as a performer:

"At the end of the day, you can bring in Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, bring in Roman Reigns, all of them. The thing I want is the opportunity to get in there and say, 'You may not think much of me right now, but after the match, I'm sure you will," he added. (h/t-Fightful)

Now that Taz's protege shares the same locker room as most of these stars, he could soon get the opportunity to collide with them. Meanwhile, a match against Reigns, who appears to be a WWE lifer, would only be possible if Starks ever jumped ship to work under Vince McMahon's sphere.

His cameo appearance on the March 29 episode of RAW in 2018, where he impersonated a US Marshal in a segment involving The Tribal Chief, remains his only memory with the Undisputed Champion.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has often badmouthed AEW

While WWE Superstars like John Cena and The Rock have considered AEW a real competition for Vince McMahon's company, Roman Reigns has often taken jabs at their rival promotion.

Last year, The Tribal Chief downplayed CM Punk's pro wrestling return and the entire AEW roster. His statement received a critical response from Don Callis and Junio Dos Santos.

You can check out their reactions by clicking here.

Do you want to see Ricky Starks face Roman Reigns and the aforesaid names? Sound off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell