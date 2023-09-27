Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes, and other AEW stars after WWE officially confirms Jade Cargill's blockbuster signing

In a surprising turn of events, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has officially signed with WWE.

ESPN broke the news that WWE has officially signed her to a multi-year deal. Big Jade would begin training at the Performance Center in Orlando on September 26.

The wrestling world was sent into a frenzy when the news broke, and it seems that Cargill's move to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world has not gone unnoticed by her former colleagues in AEW.

Several AEW stars took to Twitter to express their congratulations and best wishes to the Jade Cargill. Among those who shared their thoughts were Ricky Starks, Dustin Rhodes, Mark Sterling, Athena, Will Hobbs, Amanda Huber, and many more.

Check out the tweets below:

Cargill is a former two-time TBS Women's Champion and remained undefeated in Tony Khan's promotion for over two years. It is still unclear when Big Jade will make her WWE debut, but she is expected to start training at the Performance Center immediately.

Former AEW star Jade Cargill on if she thought she hit a ceiling in Tony Khan's promotion

Jade Cagrill was part of All Elite Wrestling for two years. After losing her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill disappeared from AEW television for months.

She recently returned to the promotion, but it was short-lived. After a highly anticipated re-match with Statlander for the September 15 episode of Rampage, where she lost. It was later reported that she had signed with WWE.

During an interview, Cargill was asked if she thought she hit a ceiling in All Elite Wrestling.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a ceiling. I would just say that the route I wanted to take was different and the route I wanted to embark on was different. I didn’t see, over there, where I could fit it. The only way I could do it was coming to the WWE Universe. I bet on myself and I made the best decision coming here," Cargill said.

It'll be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for her.

Do you think Tony Khan made a mistake by letting go of Cargill from his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

