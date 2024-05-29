Ricky Starks has an interesting reaction to upcoming Jon Moxley match amid unexplained AEW absence

Jon Moxley is set to compete on this week's AEW Dynamite. Ricky Starks who is currently absent from All Elite Wrestling television had an interesting reaction to this match.

Ricky Starks' career in AEW got off to a promising start after he debuted against Cody Rhodes in 2020. Since then, he has accomplished a lot in the company and even won the FTW Title and the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, since losing the tag team belts, Starks has made a few sporadic appearances on AEW television. His last match took place on the March 30, 2024, episode of AEW Collision.

His sudden absence led many fans to believe that he was injured but Ricky Starks has himself debunked those rumors. However, he didn't provide a clear explanation for his absence. Starks did have an interesting reaction on Instagram when it was announced that Jon Moxley will take on Rocky Romero in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match on Dynamite.

The Absolute One reacted with the open eyes emoji indicating that he will be keeping an eye on this match. Check out his post here.

Screengrab of Starks' Instagram Story

Jim Cornette believes that Ricky Starks' friendship with Cody Rhodes hurt his push

During their time in AEW together, Starks developed a close friendship with Cody Rhodes. That friendship continued even after The American Nightmare left the company. Starks was present at this year's Royal Rumble and was also in attendance when Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that it was Starks' friendship with Cody that hurt his push.

"He's [Ricky Starks] being put in a deep freeze possibly because he's, you know, obviously close to Cody [Rhodes] because he was a Cody guy that Cody helped and he's friends with him. Perhaps that doesn't sit well with some members of the office staff over there at the friends company," Cornette said. [From 04:57 to 05:21]

It remains to be seen if this post from Starks indicates a potential return to the ring again in the near future.

