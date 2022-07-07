"We are honest men" – Ricky Starks makes big promise to former WWE Tag Team Champion ahead of next week's title match

Team Taz's Ricky Starks promised former WWE star Dax Harwood that if they win the AEW Tag Team Championships next week on Dynamite, FTR will be the first contenders in line.

Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs will face Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) and reigning champions The Young Bucks next week on Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

On Twitter, the AEW star asked if people needed more evidence that he and Hobbs are the best duo. Dax chimed in and posted AEW tag team rankings, where FTR is number one.

Starks then guaranteed to Harwood that if he and Hobbs win next week, FTR can immediately challenge them:

"We are honest men. Once we win you got first shot. On my life," Starks promised.

FTR currently has three tag team title belts (AAA, ROH, and IWGP) and would love to add AEW as the fourth. Meanwhile, Team Taz are gunning to win their first tag team championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland made a brave proclamation for the upcoming tag team title bout

Ricky Starks and Dax Harwood weren't the only ones making a case for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Another former WWE star, Swerve Strickland of Swerve in our Glory, made a promise of his own.

Strickland swore that he and Keith Lee would come out on top in their second try.

As the tag team title match inches closer, tensions are flaring between the competitors. Next week's results will have implications for the ranking system as well.

