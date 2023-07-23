Ricky Starks reacts with a four-word message after stealing another win on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks broke silence after thieving his way into victory for the second week on AEW Collision.

The main event of the Saturday Night Show saw The Absolute One teaming up with Christian Cage to take on the duo of CM Punk and Darby Allin. This match was made official after Starks and Cage took multiple shots at The Second City Saint earlier in the night.

It was the former TNT Champion who laid out the challenge and offered to team up with Punk. In a matter of seconds, after Allin made the proposal for the match, it was made official by Tony Khan.

All four wrestlers put up a tough fight, but in the end, it was Starks who prevailed. As Punk was dealing with Christian Cage at ringside, The Absolute One picked up the win by rolling up Darby Allin, similar to how he defeated the Second City Saint by grabbing the ropes to gain some leverage for the pin.

Following his win, the winner of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament took to Twitter to share a message for the fans and the roster.

"IT IS STARKS SEASON," The Absolute One tweeted.

Check out the tweet here:

Screengrab of Ricky Starks' tweet.

This victory marked the first time CM Punk suffered consecutive losses on AEW television.

What was your reaction to the main event of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

