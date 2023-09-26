Ricky Starks reacts as WWE officially confirms Jade Cargill's signing

Earlier today, WWE officially announced that former AEW star Jade Cargill signed a multi-year contract with the company. Although the move was rumored to happen, it still shocked some fans. However, some talents, including current AEW star Ricky Starks, congratulated the former TBS Champion.

Cargill had a lengthy run in AEW and was the company's inaugural TBS Women's Champion, which she held for 508 days. The latter was booked strong as she only has two losses in Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Absolute Ricky Starks recently took to Twitter and showed his appreciation for Cargill.

"Proud!!" tweeted Starks.

It is still unknown whether Jade Cargill will go through NXT first or start on the main roster, as some recent reports revealed that there were already creative plans for Cargill on the main roster ahead of her signing.

WWE signs Jade Cargill to a multi-year deal

Jade Cargill's future was the talk of the town as she was heavily rumored to be the next big signee of WWE.

In 2020, Jade Cargill started her journey with All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer.

ESPN reported today that the former TBS Women's Champion has signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. After weeks of speculations and reports, Cargill has finally found a new home in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to previous reports, the company already started making creative plans for Jade Cargill's main roster run, which means she will skip NXT and jump directly on the main roster.

