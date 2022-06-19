AEW star responds to fan claiming Sasha Banks doesn't get the respect she deserves

AEW star Ricky Starks responded to a fan's claim that Sasha Banks doesn't get the right amount of respect she deserves.

Sasha shocked the pro-wrestling world by walking out of RAW alongside Naomi last month. Several reports about The Boss being released from her WWE contract have been gaining ground recently. So far, neither WWE nor Banks have officially denied or confirmed the same.

A fan recently tweeted his admiration for the WWE Superstar by claiming that she is a once-in-a-lifetime performer who doesn't get revered the way she deserves:

Allan @allan_cheapshot Sasha Banks is a once in a life time pro wrestler who was never treated like one. Sasha Banks is a once in a life time pro wrestler who was never treated like one.

"Absolute" Ricky Starks took note of the remark and responded, summing up his appreciation for the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion:

The current FTW Champion is not one to hide his respect and opinions about fellow wrestlers in the business. He has also voiced his regards to notable fellow performers like Cody Rhodes and The Rock to name a few.

Top female AEW star recently praised Sasha Banks for her wrestling abilities

The Boss has been among the most beloved WWE Superstars in recent memory. The 30-year-old has held a total of ten championships in her 10-year stint with WWE so far. She's also highly credited for her significant contributions towards elevating women's wrestling on a global scale.

Britt Baker has been the driving force behind cementing the status of the AEW women's division. The former AEW Women's Champion heaped praise on Banks in a recent interview with Forbes:

"I'm going to say Sasha Banks. I think she is one of the top draws in all of WWE. She’s such a superstar, she’s such a good wrestler. She’s definitely somebody that I would love to wrestle." [Courtesy of Forbes (Read more here)]

If the reports get official approval, wrestling fans have been clamouring to witness The Boss standing inside an AEW ring. The AEW women's division boasts numerous terrific wrestlers with whom Banks can deliver marvelous wrestling performances.

Will dream matches like Sasha Banks vs. Britt Baker turn into a reality? Only time will tell.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sasha Banks in AEW? Hell yeah Hell no 0 votes so far