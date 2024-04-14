Ricky Starks reveals "the only weakness" of Will Ospreay (Exclusive)

AEW star Ricky Starks recently shared some interesting comments about Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling at the Full Gear 2023 PPV. However, he began wrestling for the company in February 2024 after finishing off his remaining dates with NJPW. He has provided the fans with some quality matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher and is set to square off in a dream match against Bryan Danielson at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks stated that it's a pleasure to see Will Ospreay in AEW as opposed to seeing him in NJPW. Starks also shared the strategy to wrestle Ospreay.

"It's a pleasure to see someone consistently. We always saw a glimpse of Will in Japan and now we get to see him weekly on Dynamite or Collison in AEW. Make sure you keep him grounded because if not, it's the end of it. The only weakness I would say for Will Ospreay is his linear vision when he's focused on a goal does not allow him to see in his peripheral which could cause some issues when someone blindsides him. So that's one of the things I think people need to keep in mind with Will is that he doesn't have good peripheral vision." [From 08:22 to 09:08]

AEW star Ricky Starks wants to see Will Ospreay as the final opponent of Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho's career has spanned over four decades. The veteran has traveled all over the world and has competed in top promotions like NJPW, WCW, ECW, WWE, and now AEW. He is a former six-time WWE World Champion and was the first-ever Undisputed Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. He is also the first-ever AEW World Champion and helped the company in making a name in the United States.

While speaking in the same exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Ricky Starks stated that Will Ospreay should be Jericho's last opponent.

"You know what it would take? An I quit match where his career was on the line. I think his last opponent in my opinion should be Will Ospreay." [From 08:01 to 08:16]

Chris Jericho has stated multiple times that he enjoys being a part of All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the WWE in the future.

