Ricky Starks says new blockbuster AEW signing should retire Chris Jericho (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks recently discussed the prospect of a popular star ending the in-ring career of Chris Jericho.

The name in question is none other than Will Ospreay. He signed with the Tony Khan-led company at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. Before officially inking a deal with AEW, he faced Jericho at last year's All In. The Ocho is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, as he has had a storied career in the business.

While Jericho consistently delivers stellar matches in AEW, people often discuss his potential in-ring retirement. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky Starks said Will Ospreay should be the one to end the former WWE Champion's legendary career.

"You know what it would take? An 'I Quit' Match where his [Jericho's] career was on the line. I think his last opponent in my opinion should be Will Ospreay." [From 08:01 to 08:16]

During the same chat, Starks also discussed the only potential weakness of Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin defeated Chris Jericho in a classic bout at Wembley Stadium last year. Considering the match's quality, Ospreay might be the ideal candidate to be Jericho's final opponent.

Chris Jericho is set for a meeting this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho has worked with several up-and-coming stars like Konosuke Takeshita and Action Andretti during his AEW career. The Ocho is currently involved in a storyline with the FTW Champion HOOK.

After teaming up for a while, Jericho and Hook haven't been on the same page in recent weeks. Hence, the former WWE Champion has asked The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil's dad, Taz, to broker a meeting between the two on this week's Dynamite.

It remains to be seen how the storyline between Jericho and the FTW Champion progresses following their upcoming meeting.

