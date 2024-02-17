Ricky Starks seemingly reacts as The Rock brings back iconic look on WWE SmackDown 

Earlier tonight on WWE SmackDown, The Rock brought back a look reminiscent of his 'Holywood' persona, as he was now back in his heel phase. AEW star Ricky Starks has reacted to this, seeing as he has been someone often compared to The People's Champion.

For the first time tonight, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment appeared as a member of The Bloodline, as he was now a full-on heel. He cut a promo, and no one was safe from his verbal bullets, not even the fans. What caught the attention of the fans was his wearing a vest similar to something he rocked when he was still an active wrestler.

On Twitter, Ricky Starks seemingly commented on The Great One's look, and hilariously took this as The Rock getting inspiration from him. The Absolute Star has rocked a similar look for his entrances, which was a reason for comparisons to the legend.

"The inspiration is free, absolute!" Starks tweeted.

Adam Copeland once called Ricky Starks a vanilla midget version of The Rock

Four months ago, Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Ricky Starks got into a battle of words on Collision.

Bryan was feuding with Starks at the time, and Copeland was in a feud with his former best friend. At a point in the segment, Ricky was addressing The American Dragon but suddenly turned to The Rated-R Superstar as he did not appreciate the way he was being looked at.

Adam Copeland did not like the way he was called out, and he retaliated by criticizing Starks' fashion sense, before calling him a vanilla midget version of The Rock in the process.

It seems that now being a heel, The Rock may continue rocking this look, as he looks to bring back that trash-talking side of his. Cody Rhodes and everyone on his side may be in for a ride heading into WrestleMania 40.

