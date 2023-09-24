Ricky Steamboat sends a blunt message to "smart fans" criticizing AEW's recent booking (Exclusive)

AEW burst onto the scene years ago with the intention of being a viable mainstream alternative to WWE. While they have more than succeeded in this goal, Tony Khan's promotion still has to contend with the unavoidable reality of "smart fans" who are always ready to bash his product.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky Steamboat commented on this. He spoke about how certain fans had less-than-positive comments regarding his recent AEW appearance as a guest referee:

“The smart fans that think they know everything about the business and make that comment, I wish that they would-- If they’re so smart, that the thought of the process that they would have would be, ‘Okay, let’s see what they set out and if they accomplished it.’ Instead of saying, ‘Oh, they’re just, you know, following the script.’” [06:07 - 06:33]

Steamboat maintains that his involvement in the CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks match accomplished its goal of not only creating entertaining television but also elevating Starks as a main attraction performer and "getting him heat."

Ricky Starks, CM Punk and Ricky Steamboat "got the job done" on AEW Collision

While noting the "smart fans" and their negative comments about his AEW appearance, Ricky Steamboat also acknowledged the positive reception his recent outing received. More so, he once again asserted that everyone involved accomplished what they set out to do and fans should appreciate that.

“We had a lot of positive, great comments about what took place. But then you always get them few that think they know the business and they just want to put their two cents in, you know. The bottom line is that, hopefully, if they know so much about the business, I just want them to come out and say that, ‘What they set out to do – Ricky Starks, CM Punk and Ricky Steamboat – that they got the job done. They accomplished it.’” [06:40 - 07:10]

It's difficult to argue against Steamboat's sentiments, especially considering that he has been in the wrestling business for several decades and is considered a legend in the industry.

Nonetheless, fans will be eagerly anticipating The Dragon's next AEW appearance.

